Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for Covid

tucsonpost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of a home series against India, the cricket board in Colombo said on Friday. Flower, 50, had returned from England where Sri Lanka played a one-day and Twenty20 international series and was preparing for next week's India games when he showed coronavirus symptoms.

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

