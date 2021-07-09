Podcast 355: Is everyone starting to work like a developer?
As most knowledge works goes remote, the asynchronous, merge-driven processes pioneered by developers are becoming widespread. This episode we’re presenting something a little different: a recording of a live show streamed on a platform called Fishbowl. We talk about developer tools and workflows taking over across a wide swathe of disciplines and industries. We also take questions and chat with audience members from Google and several startups.stackoverflow.blog
Comments / 0