Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Podcast 355: Is everyone starting to work like a developer?

By Ben Popper
stackoverflow.blog
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most knowledge works goes remote, the asynchronous, merge-driven processes pioneered by developers are becoming widespread. This episode we’re presenting something a little different: a recording of a live show streamed on a platform called Fishbowl. We talk about developer tools and workflows taking over across a wide swathe of disciplines and industries. We also take questions and chat with audience members from Google and several startups.

stackoverflow.blog

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Fishbowl#Coda#Google Wave#Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
Related
Gamblingstackoverflow.blog

Podcast 357: Leaving your job to pursue an indie project as a solo developer

What would convince you to leave the safety of steady paycheck to pursue your own adventure?. On this episode we chat with Samuel Simões, the developer behind Poker Now. Simões created the project so he an his friends could play poker during the pandemic lockdown. It became such a success, growing 100X, that he left his job building hospital management software and is now focused on trying to make a living as the sole author and architect of Poker Now.
Cell Phonesgitconnected.com

Are You a Web Developer? 9 Things Everyone Must Know About the Job

We all are clueless when starting our developer journey, I wish I had known these things beforehand. Web Development is an amazing career that is in demand right now and there is no sign of decline instead the demand has been skyrocketing!. Along with high job satisfaction, you also get...
TechnologyTechCrunch

“Developers, as you know, do not like to pay for things”

As a business, Cockroach Labs has many things going for it. The company’s approach to distributed database technology is novel. And, as more companies operate on a global level, CockroachDB has the potential to gain some significant market share internationally. The company is seven years into a typical 10-year maturity model for databases, has raised $355 million, and holds a $2 billion market value. It’s considered a double unicorn. Few database companies can say this.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

35 Software Development Laws Everyone Loves To Ignore

A collection of IT related principles, adages and other wisdom…. Software Development is the ultimate discipline organised by paradigms and principles that associate not only with coding practices and standards but also fundamental aspects of human psychology, focusing on implementing a balanced software development process. Although we designate them as Eponymous Laws in the same way we might for a scientific law, they are observations that have quite reliably turned out to be true and their sarcastic nature makes them memorable — Murphy’s Law is a well-known example, but there are a ton of them.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Developing a Conversational AI Program

Conversational AI technologies have evolved rapidly in the last decade, with chatbots, virtual agents, voice assistants and conversational user interfaces now part of our daily lives. This explosive transformation toward AI assistance hasn’t come from an individual technological innovation, but rather multiple innovations developed as an assistive layer between our lives and our digital services, whether we’re asking for directions, purchasing online or banking. In fact, IDC predicts global spend on AI will double from 2020 to 2024, growing to more than $110 billion, with retail banking expected to spend the most.
Computersopensource.com

How to avoid waste when writing code

The long road toward quality is filled with diversions, false starts, and detours. The enemy of quality is waste, because waste is never desirable. No one pays anyone to deliver waste. We sometimes tolerate waste as part of the process of making something useful and desirable, but the more we can reduce waste while making something, the better.
Petstowardsdatascience.com

Python for Excel Users — Part 1

Getting started with dealing with data using pandas. This is part one of a tutorial series for everyone who wants to get started working in python instead of Excel, e.g. for automating tasks or improving speed and scalability. Or for just the curious ones. You’re at the right spot when:
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Jupyter Notebook Alternative for Data Scientist

Alternative you might want to use for many reasons. As modern Data scientists, programming is the main tool that we must master. Although, unlike software developers or engineers, we utilize programming language for data analysis and not for software development. That is why we data scientists are taught to use the data analysis IDE for our work.
ComputersInfoworld

Not all analytics are created equal

Analytics are core to all modern SaaS applications. There is no way to successfully operate a SaaS application without monitoring how it is performing, what it’s doing internally, and how successful it is at accomplishing its goals. However, there are many types of analytics that modern applications need to monitor...
ComputersZDNet

Best computer science resource 2021: Top options

There are many online educational resources that tailor to helping computer science majors and professionals. Many computer science resources are available completely for free. You can leverage mobile apps, open online courses, websites, podcasts, and blogs to supplement computer science degree materials. Resources such as blogs and podcasts can also...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Highlight Blanks or Errors in Google Sheets

When you have a Google Sheets spreadsheet full of data, it can be difficult to see certain cells at a glance. If you have empty cells where you expect data or errors generated from formulas, you can automatically highlight them. Google Sheets offers useful features to make data entry and...
Computersstackoverflow.blog

Getting started with… Python

Here's a collection of resources on how to get started using Python. In this series, we look at the most loved languages according to the Stack Overflow developer survey, examine the spread and use cases for each of them, and collect some essential links on how to get started using the language. Up now, #3 on our list: Python.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Gears developer The Coalition are working on a new IP

Gears of War franchise has been the focus for The Coalition for many many years but it looks like the time has come for the studio to try something completely new. Rumours about The Coalition's brand new project, which would be a smaller game as the team is switching to Unreal Engine 5, have surfaced earlier this year, but Xbox have never officially confirmed that Gears developers would be taking on such a project.
Softwareaithority.com

Taplytics Unveils New AI-Optimization Engine, Taplytics AI, To Deliver Personalized Digital Experiences.

Taplytics announced their AI powered suite of digital optimization products, Taplytics AI. Genius AI, the first release of the Taplytics AI family, allows modern product teams to instantly generate personalized copy for any desired persona. Genius AI lets product and marketing teams select any text-based element on a webpage and instantly receive AI-powered copy suggestions to optimize site conversion. Without writing a single line of code or requiring any development resources, entire webpages can be personalized to speak directly to any desired persona or target audience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy