Podcast 355: Is everyone starting to work like a developer?

A collection of IT related principles, adages and other wisdom…. Software Development is the ultimate discipline organised by paradigms and principles that associate not only with coding practices and standards but also fundamental aspects of human psychology, focusing on implementing a balanced software development process. Although we designate them as Eponymous Laws in the same way we might for a scientific law, they are observations that have quite reliably turned out to be true and their sarcastic nature makes them memorable — Murphy’s Law is a well-known example, but there are a ton of them.