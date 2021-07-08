Veterans Affairs Secretary On Gender Confirmation Surgery For Transgender Veterans

I hope each of you had a wonderful Independence Day and enjoyed being with family and friends to celebrate. As we all know the Fourth of July, in the United States, is the annual celebration of nationhood. It commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4th, 1776 and the birth of the United States of American as an independent nation. We are blessed to live in a free country and thankful to our serving military members as well as our Veterans for their service to our nation. One of my favorite quotes that is certainly appropriate for this special time of year is from John F. Kennedy, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”