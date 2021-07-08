Cancel
Military

Veterans Affairs Secretary On Gender Confirmation Surgery For Transgender Veterans

By Ari Shapiro, Sarah Handel, Elena Burnett
WAMU
 12 days ago

NPR’s Ari Shapiro speaks with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough about the VA’s recent decision to offer gender confirmation surgery to transgender veterans, lifting a longstanding ban. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

Ari Shapiro
Denis Mcdonough
#Transgender#Veteran Affairs#Veterans Affairs#Npr
