Beatrice, NE

Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice Daily Sun
 13 days ago

Beatrice's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 97.93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

beatricedailysun.com

