Laser Zone is quiet an unusual and tricky shoot-em up. Unlike many of the period's vertical shooters, the playing field is stationary and the player controls to laser guns at the same time. One can be moved with the joystick's vertical and the other with the joystick's horizontal axis. In the meantime, the enemies (which come in all sorts of disturbing forms) ascend from the top of the screen and try to make their way towards your side of the screen.