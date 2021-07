Mayor David Tossava normally wakes up at 5 a.m. And when he woke up at 5 a.m. last Friday, all he wanted to do was call Sarah Moyer-Cale. He thought about texting her, but decided it was too early. He managed to wait until 7:30 a.m. before picking up his phone and welcoming Moyer-Cale to the city of Hastings.