Sara’s Movie Review: From Om Shanti Oshana to now Sara’s, it is interesting to see how the protagonists in director Jude Anthany Joseph’s first and third film have such contrasting priorities and goals. For Pooja in Om Shanti Oshana, it was her pursuit for her love that defined her life and thoughts. For Sara (Anna Ben) in, well, Sara’s, it is the other way round. For her, her career comes first, and she tries to fit everything else around it, including her love-life. And yet both are strong, successful female protagonists that make for Malayalam Cinema’s changing perception for bold and decisive women. Sara’s: Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne’s Malayalam Film To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From July 5 (Watch Trailer).