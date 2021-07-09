2. Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte Copycat

'Tis the season for a nice, cold latte. While coffee is delicious hot or cool, there's nothing quite like enjoying a refreshing iced brew on a hot summer morning. That is, unless that brew also happens to be one of Aldi's new special summer iced latte blends. They come in a collection of delicious seasonal blends, including raspberry mocha, salted caramel, and toasted coconut, and from the sound of it, each one is a hit with shoppers. Made with a blend of coffee, milk, and natural flavoring, these Barissimo coffee beverages deliver your caffeine fix with a bit of sweetness, with no prepping or brewing required. Aldi shoppers couldn't stop raving about these flavored lattes, and more than one excited fan posted about the special find online.
