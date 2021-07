Over the decades, coaches have preached the importance of a proper warmup to their athletes, who have dutifully completed their pre-race routines to a T before every competition. The idea of running before your race has often baffled non-runners, and in recent years, researchers have begun to scratch their heads along with them. A new study out of the European University of Madrid asked whether the warmup was worth it, and to the surprise of many endurance athletes, the answer appeared to be no.