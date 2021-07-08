Cancel
Politics

This 100-year-old ‘small-government conservative’ wants lawmakers to go big on climate

By Paul Huttner
mprnews.org
 13 days ago

Tom Swain has seen a lot in his 100 years on planet Earth. He’s been an insurance executive, a city mayor and headed a state agency. But in his 80s, when most octogenarians might be enjoying quiet years, Swain began a quest to increase climate change awareness. And now, to mark his 100th birthday, he’s asking well-wishers to make a personal climate pledge. He’s also working with the University of Minnesota to launch the Swain Climate Policy Series of lectures.

www.mprnews.org

