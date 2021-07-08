This 100-year-old ‘small-government conservative’ wants lawmakers to go big on climate

When you think about the Pacific Northwest, what comes to mind? If you think of a place with cool to mild temperatures, with almost constant rain, think again, Recently, many places in the region have experiences all-time record high temperatures, and for several days in a row - 115 in Portland, 108 in Seattle, and a whopping 121 in Lytton, British Columbia. That, combined with the ongoing drought, has led to a myriad of issues - massive wildfires, one of which basically burned Lytton to the ground and an estimated one billion sea creatures (mussels, clams, sea stars) killed due to the excessive heat. And the summer is just getting started!