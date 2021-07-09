Flood Advisory issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES At 628 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that areas of moderate rain continued to move into the counties of Ocean and Monmouth. Minor flooding is possible. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in spots. Some locations that may experience flooding include Toms River, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Lakewood, Middletown, Jackson, Howell, Marlboro, Manalapan, Barnegat, and Tinton Falls. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 56 and 120.