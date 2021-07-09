Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES At 628 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that areas of moderate rain continued to move into the counties of Ocean and Monmouth. Minor flooding is possible. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in spots. Some locations that may experience flooding include Toms River, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Lakewood, Middletown, Jackson, Howell, Marlboro, Manalapan, Barnegat, and Tinton Falls. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 56 and 120.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
City
Tinton Falls, NJ
City
Sandy Hook, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern New Jersey#Flood Advisory#Ocean Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy