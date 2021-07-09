Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cape May County in southern New Jersey Cumberland County in southern New Jersey * Until 600 AM EDT Friday. * At 1025 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that areas of heavy rain were continuing to move into Cape May County and Cumberland County. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen with another 2 to 3 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Vineland, Millville, Bridgeton, Ocean City, Cape May, Cumberland, Somers Point, North Wildwood, Laurel Lake, Wildwood Crest, Woodbine, and Sea Isle City. This includes the following highways Garden State Parkway between mile markers 0 and 27.