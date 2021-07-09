Cancel
Camden County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Camden by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Camden The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Camden County in southern New Jersey Gloucester County in southern New Jersey * Until 900 AM EDT Friday. * At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that areas of heavy rain were continuing to move into the counties of Atlantic, Gloucester and Camden. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen with another 2 to 3 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Camden, Atlantic City, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Voorhees, West Deptford, Pleasantville, and Glassboro. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 3. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 35. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 29 and 30...and between mile markers 32 and 48. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 0 and 44.

