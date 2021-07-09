My First Band: Kurt Baker

If you’re a fan of the power-pop genre, you’re almost certainly also a fan of Kurt Baker. Over the past dozen years, the singer and songwriter has released a bunch of great records under his own name (and using the “Kurt Baker Combo” and “Kurt Baker Band” project names as well). He has also toured regularly, earned a spot on Steven Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records label, and relocated from Portland, Maine to Madrid, Spain. As impressive as his solo career has been, it’s only the tip of the iceberg.