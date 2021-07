A Sonoma County vintner may be fined over environmental and business violations. This week, a civil complaint was filed against Krasilsa Pacific Farms LLC by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office accusing the ranch of several violations. The DA alleges Krasilsa graded roads, installed culverts, removed trees and debris into streams and deep ripped soil in order to plant a vineyard beginning in September 2017 “without approvals or permits.” The complaint says that Krasilsa discharged waste into tributaries of Little Sulphur Creek, Big Sulphur Creek and Crocker Creek, affecting water quality. Krasilsa and co-owner Hugh Reimers face up to $25,000 for each violation, civil penalties and up to $10 per pound of material they failed to clean up.