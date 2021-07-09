Chicken Finger Restaurant Planned for Zen Buffet Site

This city contains many amazing cuisines, but when it comes to the range of dishes coming out of the best Korean restaurants in Montreal? They remind us that Korean cuisine deserves so much more love and attention in this town. Just like how the best Chinese restaurants in Montreal can be known for the best dim sum, or how Italian restaurants in Montreal are fabled for produced some of the best pizza in the province, you can find numerous claims to fame here, from fried chicken to Korean BBQ in Montreal for unique and (ful)filling dinners. Above all, the chefs of Montreal's Korean restaurants are innovators without contest, and these names are the best examples of that.