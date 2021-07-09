Cancel
Chicken Finger Restaurant Planned for Zen Buffet Site

A new fast food restaurant called Raising Cane's is planned for the northeast corner of Huntington and Fifth Avenue, at the site currently occupied by Zen Buffet. Raising Cane's serves one thing - chicken fingers. The proposed project consists of a 3,100 square foot restaurant with 16 tables (50 seats),...

Apopka, FL

Chick-fil-A plans to move restaurant inside city

The Chick-fil-A restaurant located in the Hunt Club area will relocate to 2488 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, an outparcel of Piedmont Plaza, which is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Semoran Boulevard (State Road 436) and Piedmont-Wekiwa Road. The new site is located inside the Apopka city limits.
Atlanta, GA

Plan ahead to enjoy these popular Atlanta restaurants

Two Atlanta restaurants come to mind for a unique dining experience; however, reservations are a must, but almost impossible to get, especially on short notice. The Garden Room: If you’re looking to dine at this popular restaurant, plan accordingly because it’s booked for at least three months out. If you are lucky enough to get a reservation, check out the website for the dress code.
Restaurants

Beyond Chicken Tenders launch on restaurant menus nationwide

Breaded chicken tenders, a crowd favorite on many chain menus, are now widely available in a plant-based version with the rollout Thursday of Beyond Chicken Tenders to restaurants nationwide. The plant-based tenders, produced by Beyond Meat, mimic the taste and look of traditional chicken tenders. They’re made with faba beans...
Industry

Nearly 400 restaurants launch plant-based 'chicken' 10 years in the making

As a lot of restaurateurs know, one of the toughest area's of the plant-based realm to conquer has traditionally been with a chicken-taste-alike protein. Today, Beyond Meat launched a player in the coveted plant-based "chicken" tender category that it said in a news release is already appearing on restaurant menus nationally.
Restaurants

Bill Chait Restaurant Planned for Abbot Kinney

Bill Chait, the head of Tartine Bakery, is planning a restaurant for Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Recently, well-admired restaurateur Chait filed for a liquor license at the location 600-604 Venice Boulevard. Chait is the President of Tartine Bakery and also behind restaurants including Bestia, Petty Cash, Republique, Otium and Louise’s Trattoria.
Food & Drinks

Beyond Meat Debuts Plant-Based Chicken Tenders at 400 Indie Restaurants

Beyond Meat, diving further into plant-based poultry after hits and flops in the category, announced this week that it will supply faux chicken tenders to 400 indie restaurants around the country. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based...
Food & Drinks

Is That Cooked Chicken in My Fridge Still Finger-Lickin' Good?

One of the awesome things about chickens is that cooking a whole one can make several meals worth of finger-lickin’ protein. However, whether fried, boiled, baked, or grilled, cooked chicken has a definite “safe to eat” window. You’ve heard of salmonella? Well, it doesn’t only come from salmons. If that’s...
Restaurants

Stella Artois drops an NFT fried chicken recipe to support struggling restaurants

Yes, there is a chicken wing shortage. But that’s not stopping Stella Artois from celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with an NFT drop. On Tuesday, the Anheuser-Busch brand revealed an NFT collection, in collaboration with the James Beard Foundation, digitizing chef Marcus Samuelsson’s recipe for Fried Yardbird, the chef’s popular chicken recipe.
Restaurants
Mashed

The Shocking Reaction To Subway's 1 Million Sandwich Giveaway

This past week, Subway launched its new menu – a total "refresh" of their "Eat Fresh" sandwich offerings. As part of the promotions, the fast food chain planned to give away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs. The Subway website shares that this new sandwich starts with the chain's hearty multigrain bread. It features creamy, smashed avocado layered on top of creamy BelGioioso mozzarella. On top of all that deliciousness, is piled roasted turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, and a bit of baby spinach. If you love free food, this sounds awesome, right? Additionally, the press release issued via PR Newswire stated that the revamp included 20 menu changes with a focus on "11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches." Also of note on this new menu are two new kinds of fresh baked bread: Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain.
Restaurants

The best Korean restaurants in Montreal, from fried chicken to fine dining

This city contains many amazing cuisines, but when it comes to the range of dishes coming out of the best Korean restaurants in Montreal? They remind us that Korean cuisine deserves so much more love and attention in this town. Just like how the best Chinese restaurants in Montreal can be known for the best dim sum, or how Italian restaurants in Montreal are fabled for produced some of the best pizza in the province, you can find numerous claims to fame here, from fried chicken to Korean BBQ in Montreal for unique and (ful)filling dinners. Above all, the chefs of Montreal's Korean restaurants are innovators without contest, and these names are the best examples of that.
Chapel Hill, NC

Popular chicken and waffles restaurant expands in Chapel Hill

Two business partners are making progress on a vision for their chicken and waffles restaurant to expand across the state – and ultimately across state lines. The newest location of Dame’s Chicken & Waffles opened at 147 E. Franklin St., the former location of [B]SKI’s restaurant, in May. It is the fourth franchise location.
Cincinnati, OH

Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Korean fried chicken restaurant is coming to Walnut Hills' iconic Paramount Building, right next door to Esoteric Brewing. Restaurateur Kam Siu and chef Mapi De Veyra, the team behind Dope Asian Street Food, is opening a yet-unnamed Korean fried chicken restaurant at 924 E. McMillan Ave. as part of Model Group's Paramount Square development.
Verona, NY

Turning Stone Resort Casino revamping buffet restaurant

VERONA, N.Y. – A new buffet will debut at Turning Stone Resort Casino later this year where Season’s Harvest used to be. The new 7 Kitchens restaurant will feature various types of cuisine from across the world as well as some classic American favorites. The seven specialty areas of 7...

