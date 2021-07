More than 30 northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Dean's List at Manchester University, the university has announced. Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades, are included on the list, the university with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne said in a statement. It said students with more than one hour of Incomplete or Not Recorded grades at the end of the semester are not eligible.