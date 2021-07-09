Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

3-Ingredient Indian Flatbread Recipe: Authentic Parathas Frybread From India Is Easy to Make at Home

By 884 Tips
Posted by 
30Seconds
30Seconds
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A paratha is an Indian flatbread that's fried in oil. This delicious fry bread native to India and several other countries can be eaten alone or with toppings that range from honey, jelly and powdered sugar to fajitas, chicken and beans. In the United States, Navajo tacos are a popular way to serve fry bread, and that's how I discovered this bread on an Indian reservation in Oklahoma.

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oil#Bread#Indian Cuisine#Food Drink#Navajo#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
RecipesPosted by
Mental_Floss

Why You Should (Almost) Never Rinse Your Pasta

Cooks can improve their pasta in many ways, from using the right amount of water to being liberal with their seasoning. But one of the easiest ways to make a restaurant-quality bowl of spaghetti is to skip a step altogether. According to Food & Wine, you should never rinse your pasta after cooking it—except when making a specific type of recipe.
Recipesmyleaderpaper.com

My Leader Yummy – Bacon Cheddar Dip, Double Cheese Chili Dip

When the temperatures begin to soar in mid-summer, we often turn to lighter foods and snacks to go with our ice cold drinks, especially if we’re having friends or family over to visit. Those get-togethers typically include chips, and if you have chips, you’ve got to have some dips to go with them.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

9 Ways to Turn Shredded Chicken from the Grocery Store Into a Meal

When it comes to pulling together fast and easy meals, the piece of the puzzle that is usually the obstacle is the protein. Remembering early in the day to thaw a piece of meat from the freezer, having to figure out and execute the best cooking method for something that is raw, or realizing you have neither option available. But man cannot live on cheese and hummus alone, so figuring out how to simplify your spontaneous meals without having to always rely on takeout or snacks can be a godsend.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Sausage Cheese Balls Recipe

If you've ever been in charge of making an appetizer for an event, then you know all too well that it can be a pretty daunting task. Sure, there are some go-to appetizers that always tend to please an entire crowd of people, such as cocktail wieners, tortilla chips and guacamole, pretzel bites with mustard, or mozzarella sticks. While all of these classic appetizers are great, you might be in the mood to switch things up a bit — and that's where we come in. We're serving up this delicious and easy-to-put-together recipe that'll be a major hit at your next get-together. (You can thank us later!)
Food & DrinksEater

A Blueberry-Glazed Cornbread Cake That Proves the Side Dish Can Be Dessert

Picnics, for me, have historically meant the semiannual, church-wide affairs that took place at a suburban metro park in my hometown. The entire congregation from my Korean church, young and old, would set up camp in the grass and spend the day socializing and enjoying nature. Instead of cheese, charcuterie, or sandwiches, you’d find a (mostly) Korean feast: rice, bulgogi, kimchi, fish fritters, and the like, with the occasional catered chicken tenders thrown in for good measure.
RecipesPosted by
outsidemagazine

How to Cook Big Hunks of Meat in Your Backyard

Before bagged charcoal or propane grills, big joints of meat were cooked outside with more elemental materials: burning logs, ashes and coals, hot stones. If you can procure a few easy-to-find hardware-store items, it’s surprisingly simple to re-create a “barbecue” from millennia past. For whole shoulders, whole legs, rib racks, and more, here’s a low-tech, approachable option for primitive cooking in your backyard.
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Easy lettuce recipes

Looking to add more leafy greens to your diet? Use up a head of lettuce before it starts going brown with our easy recipes. Make a hearty sandwich or healthy salad for a quick meal, plus see the best wrap fillings. For more exciting veggies, see the best leafy greens...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Steak Nachos Recipe

Nothing says a fun dinner or snack as a heaping tray of nachos. Just because they're often served as a greasy bar snack, it doesn't mean you can't make them into a nourishing dish. If you plan your toppings right, your plate of nachos can be a filling meal that includes all of the food groups. While the most basic nachos entail dumping a bunch of cheese on a tray of chips and baking them until it melts, this recipe for steak nachos by Michelle Morey, recipe developer at Barefoot in the Pines, goes a few steps further. Seasoned steak, refried beans, cheese, and vegetables make these nachos the perfect option for an easy weeknight dinner.
Recipesrecipes.net

Sweet Potato Gratin with Chile-Spiced Pecans Recipe

Complete your Thanksgiving spread with this sweet potato gratin. The sweet and smooth dish has a gooey marshmallow topping with crisp and spicy pecans. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Roast the sweet potatoes on a large baking sheet for about 1 hour and 10 minutes, until tender. Meanwhile,...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Huckleberry Pie Recipe

You may not be able to have your cake and eat it too — but that's okay because this recipe is easy as pie. Huckleberry pie. The Huckleberry — a blueberry variant – proudly represents itself today as the state fruit of Idaho. Idaho's delicious decision inside, this is a...
Recipesthebeet.com

Easy Vegan Sopes Recipe

Sopes are the perfect Mexican appetizer or snack to bring to your party and serve buffet style with toppings like avocado, salsa, herbs, jalapenos, jackfruit, and more. The traditional dish is similar to a puff pastry and consists of a chewy-on-the-inside corn base that's garnished with your favorite toppings and oftentimes includes meat and cheese. For this recipe, we made the dish completely plant-based with the option for jackfruit carnitas, vegan chorizo, and vegan queso fresco. With every bite, you'll experience a taste of bold flavors.
Recipesfreelibrary.org

Edible Alphabet Recipe of the Week: Hummus and Flatbread

Edible Alphabet is a free English Language Learning (ELL) program offered by the Free Library's Culinary Literacy Center. Our mission is to teach English language and literacy skills through hands-on cooking projects. For the time being, all Edible Alphabet classes are being run virtually in the interest of public health and safety. During weeks when virtual classes are on break, we will be sharing weekly recipes from our class curriculum and participants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy