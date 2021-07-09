Bacon Maple Butter Recipe: A Chef Shares Her Indulgent 4-Ingredient Sweet Bacon Butter Recipe
Bacon maple butter is delicious on just about anything, from biscuits to chicken to a good grilled steak. (Insert big, happy sigh.) 1 tablespoon reserved bacon fat (optional) Add the maple syrup and cook without stirring on medium heat until syrup reaches 235 degrees F, about 8 to 10 minutes. (When the syrup begins to boil gently, tilt the pan so the syrup covers the thermometer bulb to get an accurate reading.)30seconds.com
Comments / 0