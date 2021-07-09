Q&A with Natasha Watley: Softball legend on how the game is evolving

Vinny Castilla played in 16 MLB seasons, including nine as an infielder for the Colorado Rockies, over a decorated career. In 1998, he was named an all-star and advanced to the second round of the Home Run Derby at Coors Field with 12 total dingers. In Rockies history, Castilla ranks third all-time for home runs (239), fifth in games played (1,098), sixth in RBIs (745) and eighth in doubles (208). He retired from Major League Baseball in 2007. Castilla will be a manager in the MLB Futures Game on Sunday.