Q&A with Natasha Watley: Softball legend on how the game is evolving
Jul. 9—Natasha Watley was a four-time All-American shortstop for the UCLA Bruins, where she led them to a national championship in 2003. She was the first African-American female to be named to the Olympic softball team in the 2004 Athens Olympics, securing the gold for Team USA. Now, a seven-time retired pro all-star, Watley is a Youth Softball Ambassador for MLB. In her role, she supports MLB's initiatives and strategies designed to grow both baseball and softball at the youth level.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0