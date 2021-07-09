Miller hits 3 HRs, Phillies rout reeling Cubs 8-0

Yesterday we took a look at some affordable trade targets for the Phillies that they could target if they end up being buyers ahead of the July 30th trade deadline. The fact is, and we saw an example of it last night in the team’s 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, there’s an equally good chance Dave Dombrowski will be selling at the end of this month. There’s an interesting balance to be found with this Phillies team, which sometimes seems significantly closer to competing than others, but there are a few players that could potentially be traded before the month is over. If the Phils hit a slide, these names very well may be on the backs of some other jerseys in August.