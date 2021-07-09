Cancel
MLB

Miller hits 3 HRs, Phillies rout reeling Cubs 8-0

By Associated Press
WNDU
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) - Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs 8-0. Miller hit a solo drive in the third inning and added two-run homers in the fifth and seventh innings. With a...

Didi Gregorius
#Phillies#Ap#The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Baseball
Sports
