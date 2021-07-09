Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jeffers, Sanó hit homers, lead Happ, Twins over Tigers 5-3

By Associated Press
WNDU
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered, leading J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins over the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Sanó started the seventh with his 15th homer of the season,...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Miguel Sanó
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Homer
Person
José Cisnero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtheclevelandamerican.com

Tigress clears Cabrera’s gold hit

DETROIT – Miguel Cabrera hit a flying ball that turned into a short single to drive on Jonathan Scoop from the start as the Detroit Tigers thrashed the Minnesota doubles 5-4 Saturday night and threw in a double header. After seven innings the game was tied at two 3-3, and...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Looking for a match in trade for veteran Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop

After a 7-3 loss to the Twins on May 7, the Tigers were a dismal 9-24, and Jonathan Schoop was hitting only .185/.217/.250 through his first 115 plate appearances of the 2021 season. Since that date, however, things have greatly improved for both player and team. Detroit has quietly gone 31-27 over the last two-plus months, while Schoop’s revived bat has been a big part of that success — the veteran infielder has hit .320/.368/.567 with 14 homers over his last 253 PA.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers designate one-time elite prospect Nomar Mazara for assignment

The Tigers announced Friday that they’ve designated outfielder Nomar Mazara for assignment and optioned infielder Willi Castro to Triple-A Toledo. Outfielder Derek Hill and infielder Isaac Paredes are up from Toledo in a pair of corresponding roster moves. Detroit has also appointed lefty Miguel Del Pozo as the 27th man for Friday’s doubleheader against the Twins.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Replays ruin Detroit Tigers' series opener in 5-3 loss to Minnesota Twins

Tarik Skubal got off to a dazzling start on Thursday but a fielding mistake helped the Minnesota Twins pull out a 5-3 win at Target Field in Minneapolis against the Detroit Tigers. Second baseman Willi Castro failed to keep his foot on the bag during a routine fielder’s choice in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Gregory Soto’s rise to an All-Star

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters were recently announced in its entirety, and relief pitcher Gregory Soto was the Detroit Tigers’ lone representative this year. Gregory Soto was likely not on the All-Star Game radar as he was gearing up for the 2021 MLB season, but his vast emergence this season propelled him to a spot in the Midsummer Classic. Soto, who was signed as an international free agent back in December of 2012, has emerged into a very strong arm for the Detroit Tigers in a few seasons.
MLBWest Central Tribune

Twins still working on Miguel Sano’s bat

Seven years into a major league career that started auspiciously, Miguel Sano remains something of an enigma for the Minnesota Twins, who are still trying to figure out how to make him a consistent hitter. “With a game that can impact the game the way Miggy does, we do end...
MLBchatsports.com

Miguel Cabrera hits walk-off single for Detroit Tigers in 5-4 win over Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo lost his helmet while rounding first base. Baddoo's flying helmet often signifies a stolen base, infield single, double or triple. In this situation, he was determined to reach third. Even a small stumble after touching second base didn't stop him from a stand-up triple with two outs in the second inning.
MLBzonecoverage.com

Is Byron Buxton Worth $70 Million To the Twins?

On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Twins were locked in a battle with the Detroit Tigers, trying to extend the game with Taylor Rogers on the mound when Miguel Cabrera came up to the plate. With two outs and old friend Jonathan Schoop on first base, Cabrera lifted a pop-fly into...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Josh Donaldson returns to Twins lineup as J.A. Happ starts against Tigers

Josh Donaldson, who missed the past four games because of a hamstring strain, worked out before tonight's game against Detroit at Target Field and proclaimed himself ready to go. The third baseman will bat second for the Twins (7:10 p.m., BSN) in a battle of lefthanders as J.A. Happ (4-4,...
MLBMining Journal

Pair of homers power Minnesota Twins past Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sano homered, leading J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday night. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. “I consider him one of the best young starting...
MLBchatsports.com

Defense costs Tigers in 5-3 loss to Twins

Minneapolis — Two missed plays defensively and one big missed offensive opportunity were at the heart of the Tigers' 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins Thursday night. A loss that blunted a strong outing by rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal. The Twins came into the game leading baseball with 42 home...
MLBABC News

Tigers overcome 2 more Gallo homers to top Rangers 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas -- When Miguel Cabrera came on as a pinch-hitter for the Detroit Tigers with the bases loaded and one out in a tie game, he did exactly what the Texas Rangers hoped he would by hitting the ball on the ground. Things didn't go as expected after that.
Posted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Ober wins 1st, Kepler hits 2 homers, Twins top White Sox 8-5

MINNEAPOLIS - Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins rally to edge Tigers 5-3 at Target Field

Nobody said battles at the bottom can't be entertaining. Ryan Jeffers broke up Tarik Skubal's perfect game in the fifth inning with a home run on Thursday, Miguel Sano tied the game with a 411-footer of his own, and the Twins bunted, blasted and hustled their way out of last place in the AL Central with a 5-3 victory over Detroit at Target Field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Sano starting for Twins Sunday after Nelson Cruz scratch

The Minnesota Twins will start Miguel Sano as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sano will replace Nelson Cruz as the team's designated hitter after the Twins scratched Cruz from their initial lineup. Sano has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and draws a favorable matchup...
MLBwcn247.com

Replay at 2nd base in 7th inning helps Twins down Tigers 5-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of a replay reversal to score three runs in the seventh inning, rallying past the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Sanó started the seventh with his 15th homer, tying it at 3. Max Kepler beat out an infield single and Gilberto Celestino followed with another grounder. Detroit tried to turn a double play, but Celestino beat the throw to first. The Twins requested a review and were right, showing second baseman Willi Castro pulled his foot off the bag too quickly, keeping Kepler safe. After a sacrifice bunt, reliever José Cisnero unleashed a wild pitch that scored the go-ahead run.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Gallo’s two homers not enough for Rangers in 5-3 loss to Tigers

ARLINGTON — When Miguel Cabrera came on as a pinch hitter for the Detroit Tigers with the bases loaded and one out in a tie game, he did exactly what the Texas Rangers hoped he would by hitting the ball on the ground. Things didn’t go as expected after that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy