Jeffers, Sanó hit homers, lead Happ, Twins over Tigers 5-3

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters were recently announced in its entirety, and relief pitcher Gregory Soto was the Detroit Tigers’ lone representative this year. Gregory Soto was likely not on the All-Star Game radar as he was gearing up for the 2021 MLB season, but his vast emergence this season propelled him to a spot in the Midsummer Classic. Soto, who was signed as an international free agent back in December of 2012, has emerged into a very strong arm for the Detroit Tigers in a few seasons.