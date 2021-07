As Monzo gears up for growth in the US and a potential IPO, the UK challenger bank has a lot of catching up to do with its rivals. In an interview with Sifted, Monzo’s leadership has again tabled the prospect of an IPO. COO Sujata Bhatia said that an IPO could be on the horizon, while general counsel Stephanie Pagni agreed that such a move would “make sense” for the company.