On July 16, CEO of Square, Jack Dorsey revealed his plans to build a new initiative for offering financial services on Bitcoin. Here is how he described this new business:. “Square is creating a new business (joining Seller, Cash App, & Tidal) focused on building an open developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services. Our primary focus is Bitcoin. Its name is TBD.”