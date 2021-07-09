State reports 18 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co., but data questions remain

The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:. Wednesday of this week was supposed to be the start of the Iowa Department of Public Health only providing weekly updates — on Wednesdays — of its COVID-19 data website, but Dubuque County’s county case total changed markedly between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. A total of 18 more residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during that time, according to the state data.