Joe Bonamassa auctioning ’59 Gibson Les Paul, ’63 Fender Vibroverb and a song as his first NFT collection

Numerous items will be part of a massive bundle of things Joe Bonamassa is auctioning off. Including the master to a never heard song and the instruments used to produce it. Those are actually only a few of the things that will be a part of the bundle being auctioned off. This actually is an idea that could help independent artists without association to a label to thrive. Bonamassa already has done a decent job for himself in that regard as he is mentioned in elite company when talking about the greatest guitarists of all time.