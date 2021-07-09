Joe Bonamassa auctioning ’59 Gibson Les Paul, ’63 Fender Vibroverb and a song as his first NFT collection
Joe Bonamassa has listed for auction his first NFT collection, including a ’59 Gibson Les Paul, ’63 Fender Vibroverb and a song tracked with those vintage treasures. The guitar, amplifier and song – titled Broken Record – are the main draws of the 13-item non-fungible token collection, which you can now bid on through Heritage Auction until the end of the month (31 July).guitar.com
