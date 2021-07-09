Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

John Mayer confirms Roxy Pink edition of his PRS Silver Sky signature electric

By Daniel Seah
guitar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mayer has confirmed a Roxy Pink edition of his PRS Silver Sky signature electric. The guitar was first spotted during the debut performance of the musician’s latest single Last Train Home on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Mayer confirmed the guitar in an Instagram post earlier today (9 July), where he...

guitar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prs#Silver Sky#Last Train Home#Strat#Prs#Tungsten#Reverb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicTelegraph

John Mayer channels 'Miami Vice' and 80s hair on his seductive new album Sob Rock

It’s back to the 1980s for the American heartthrob singer-songwriter John Mayer. Indeed, the cool blue and pretty-in-pink album cover so convincingly recreates the graphic style of that decade, I wouldn’t be surprised to discover a dog-eared copy in my record collection with a fading HMV sticker. The 43-year-old guitar slinger looks like he’s borrowed his wardrobe from Miami Vice and hair spray from Richard Marx.
Musicgratefulweb.com

John Mayer Tells Apple Music About New Album 'Sob Rock'

John Mayer joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his forthcoming eighth studio album ’Sob Rock’. He tells Apple Music why there’s “no more reason to have to adhere to any given idea of cool”, approaching songwriting like a film director, how he defines writer’s block, why his albums are different thematically, limiting there album to 10 songs, and how humor informs the album. He also discusses his relationship with Shawn Mendes and why he’s “remarkable”.
MusicHouston Chronicle

New this week: A 'Space Jam' sequel and new John Mayer tunes

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — LeBron James leads the Tunes against the Goons in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny. Director Malcolm D. Lee didn’t necessarily feel beholden to that first movie though. “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I have to pay homage to that movie.’" It was more about the long legacy of the Looney Tunes more so than that particular film,” he told the AP earlier this year. It’ll be available on HBO Max free for subscribers for 31 days starting Friday, as well as in theaters. Lee said it was the “epitome of a popcorn movie” and even got the stamp of approval from what he says is the toughest audience of all: His 12-year-old son.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Interview: Mabes Talks about John Mayer, Nostalgia, and Her Martin Guitar

Singer-songwriter Mabes just introduced a new two-part release, “Radio/Lonely Nights,” with “Radio” dishing out the thrill of first love, while “Lonely Nights” reflects the ache of breakup. Explaining “Radio, Mabes shares, “I wrote ‘Radio’ about hearing a song that takes you back years… in this instance, it reminds me of...
MusicSan Mateo Daily Journal

Review: John Mayer revisits soft rock with squishy results

“Sob Rock,” John Mayer (Columbia Records) You can thank the pandemic for John Mayer's eighth studio album. He has said he wrote the songs to wrap listeners in the sonic comforter of soft rock. If you don't like soft rock, you can blame the pandemic for one more thing. Mayer...
MusicVulture

Man Overboard: John Mayer Equates New Yacht-Rock Album to ‘Shitposting’

What seemed like an earnest attempt at rebranding himself as a Gen-X yacht-rock prince turns out to be just a few choppy waves of deceit. John Mayer, days before the release of his newest album, Sob Rock, told Zane Lowe in a new interview that the inspiration behind it wasn’t to pay homage to the previous ’80s boys of summer but rather that he wanted to gravitate away from what he thought was “cool” in our post-pandemic world. “I went, Well, I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do. And in fact, I can make a record that’s in some way provocative, if not antagonizing. And then I did what I thought was going to be antagonizing, and this is the most important part of the conversation, I think, creatively,” Mayer explained. “For me, it was like, I want to get in trouble. I want someone to tell me this is shit. And I made a record that to me at the time, only in a way to coax something out of me that I wouldn’t have normally done: shitpost a record. It’s called Sob Rock because it’s a shitpost.” Inhale your doobie smoke and read the rest:
Musichypebeast.com

John Mayer Gets Nostalgic on 'Sob Rock'

Four years since the release of The Search For Everything, John Mayer has returned with his eighth studio album, Sob Rock. The new 10-track project sees the lauded guitarist get nostalgic channeling the sounds of the ’70s and ’80s. Despite turning back the clock with his latest sonic arrangements, the album still features Mayer’s signature emotive lyricism and penchant for pop melodies. Aside from the retro-fueled tracks like “New Light,” heavier moments come through on romantic ballads like “Shouldn’t Matter but It Does” and “Why You No Love Me.” Continuing to share his honest outlook on love with “Last Train Home” and “Why You No Love Me.”
MusicMusicRadar.com

5 guitar tricks you can learn from John Mayer

Guitar lessons: John Mayer is now established as one of the planet's top guitarists, so it only seems right to honour that status with a few key licks approximating his style. You’ll notice we say approximate - obviously, it’s not possible to exactly mirror what another player may or may not come up with over any given backing track.
MusicRegister Citizen

John Mayer Makes Eighties Slickness Seem Weirdly Heartfelt on 'Sob Rock'

No one is more aware of what people think about John Mayer than John Mayer himself. The title of his eighth studio album acknowledges past accusations of sad-boy mopery. The muted pastels of the throwback cover art, complete with a simulation of the “Nice Price” sticker that Columbia Records used to slap on its bargain LPs, dares you to call him a purveyor of slick, dated studio-rock.
Musicaudacy.com

First Impression: John Mayer’s ‘Sob Rock’

The First Impression series is where we review new albums in just one take. Going track-by-track, we break down the entire project and rate it because we all know first impressions mean everything. John Mayer’s new album Sob Rock has been in the making for a long time. Figuratively and...
MusicSoompi

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Thanks John Mayer For Special Gift

Rosé has received a sweet gift from American singer John Mayer!. Last month, John Mayer complimented the BLACKPINK member for her cover of his song “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” on the JTBC variety show “Sea of Hope.”. On July 16, Rosé took to her Instagram Stories to share...
Musictcnjsignal.net

‘Sob Rock’ Review: John Mayer’s latest album cements his legend

The great thing about music — and the obnoxious thing about music criticism — is that the true success of a song is not measured in tracks streamed or sold, but in a song or album’s ability to evoke emotion. And the wonderfully difficult thing about reviewing any work of art is that every listener will feel something different, every song will impact the members of its audience in different ways and at different levels.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

John Mayer Says He "Shitposted" His New Album. Should That Change How We Listen to It?

Typically, in the days leading up to a big album release, artists will give us the hard sell, walking journalist after journalist through the inspiration behind the new material and explaining why, in their humble opinion, it’s their best work yet. And yet earlier this week, in an interview with Zane Lowe promoting his new album Sob Rock (out today), John Mayer essentially shrugged and admitted he’s trolling us.
Musicwarm1069.com

John Mayer announces dates for Sob Rock Tour 2022

Get ready to Sob Rock with John Mayer. The singer has announced North American dates for his Sob Rock Tour 2022, kicking off February 17 in Albany, NY and running through April 28 in Chicago, IL. The trek will feature stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as well as two shows at The Forum in Inglewood, CA.
MusicTechnician Online

“Sob Rock” a musical low point for John Mayer

Veteran singer-songwriter John Mayer released studio album No. 9 last weekend on July 16. Supported by singles “New Light,” “I Guess I Just Feel Like” and lead “Last Train Home,” “Sob Rock” is just 10 songs but spans 38 and a half minutes. Mayer’s come a long way in his...
Musicallaccess.com

John Mayer

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. John Mayer has just released his eighth studio album – and first solo effort since 2017 -- Sob Rock. The project was produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and it was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles. Mayer is a bit...
Nashville, TNWSMV

John Mayer announces Bridgestone Arena show in 2022

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John Mayer will return to Music City next year when his "Sob Rock Tour 2022" comes to Bridgestone Arena, the musician announced Friday. Mayer will play the venue on April 13, 2021 in support of his latest album "Sob Rock." The artist's last Nashville concert was...
Beauty & FashionThe Ringer

The Spirit of the ’80s Is Alive and Crying on John Mayer’s New Album

What we got here is a new John Mayer song called “Why You No Love Me.” Not a typo. The joke is that the song ain’t funny. The song is from a new John Mayer album called Sob Rock. Turns out the album ain’t funny, either. Sob Rock also includes my favorite John Mayer song in the past 12 years; Sob Rock also includes, to my mind, the two saddest songs he’s ever sung. What we’ve got here is an impressively rendered, baffling tonal conundrum. You’ve probably already seen the album cover, but I need you to look at it again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy