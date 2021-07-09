Cancel
New Fujifilm CEO focuses on drug ingredients unit after Avigan stumbles

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Fujifilm Holdings Corp is banking on its fast-growing drug ingredients business to drive future profits, the company’s new chief executive said, after stumbles in certifying its own Avigan anti-viral drug for treatment of COVID-19. CEO Teiichi Goto is heading up a three-year, $11 billion investment plan to cement healthcare as Fujifilm’s biggest centre of revenue and profit as the company continues to diversify from its original photo business.

