MILL HALL — State police at Lamar investigated a two-vehicle crash that took place at the Sheetz in Mill Hall on July 2. According to police, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala being driven by Zoe Mierwald of Lock Haven was backing up in the parking lot, when she struck a 2003 Chevy Blazer being driven by D. Fiedler, 89, of Lock Haven. Police say that Mierwald then fled the scene on state Route 150 toward Flemington Borough.