European Stock Futures Higher; U.K. GDP Release Disappoints

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - European stock markets are seen opening just higher Friday, rebounding to a degree after the previous session’s sharp losses. However, a weak U.K. GDP release has added to growth concerns. At 2:10 AM ET (0610 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.4% higher, CAC 40 futures...

