How to Protect Your Family from the Delta Variant

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) Despite significant gains in vaccinations and fighting COVID-19, the rise of the more transmissible Delta variant poses a significant risk for unvaccinated people. “We are at a critical moment in the COVID-19 pandemic. We have the vaccines and public health measures necessary to protect people and stop the spread...

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
How the Delta variant symptoms differ from other COVID-19 strains

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Coronaviruses contain multitudes. Terrible multitudes, but multitudes nonetheless. They can cause everything from the usually-benign common cold to far more serious respiratory conditions such as SARS and MERS and, of course, the novel coronavirus which causes COVID and has claimed more than four million lives around the world to date.
CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Delta variant Q&A: How the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant might change your behavior

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the delta variant takes hold, the unvaccinated are in for a rude awakening. It’s not just ignorance — they’re begging for a Darwin Award. Unfortunately, thanks to all these unvaccinated knuckleheads, vaccinated Americans are now being put more at risk, too. The delta variant is a mutant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Early estimates suggest the […] The post Delta variant Q&A: How the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant might change your behavior appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
As delta variant spreads, Konza doctor recommends vaccination

Though people have shucked their masks and begun holding large gatherings once again in the Junction City area, all is not necessarily well according to Dr. Megan Seidl of Konza Prairie Community Health Center. The COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread throughout Geary County. According to the Kansas Department of...
Yes, vaccines do protect against the Delta variant. A WHO scientist explains

Delta is a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 and is resistant to antibodies in our blood. Vaccination protects against severe disease, hospitalization and death from the Delta variant. Get vaccinated as soon as it’s your turn, says Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist. In countries around the world coronavirus infection...
As COVID Delta variant spreads, doctors worry about unvaccinated children

NATIONAL (CBSNEWSPATH) – More than four million children have been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. With the highly infectious Delta variant spreading across the country, doctors worry about that number continuing to climb. Dr. Fatma Levent...
Understanding Child Development in the Assessment of Stress in Children Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rate of infection of COVID-19 virus around the world as a pandemic. At the time, most practitioners concerned themselves with the actual disease process with a focus on contagion, management, and treatment. As pediatric providers, we were also immediately charged with the care and management of children in the office for well surveillance and acute care, while maintaining appropriate infection control measures for the safety of patients and staff. With school closures and social distancing, infants, children, and adolescent were asked to isolate in their homes. Pediatric providers immediately recognized that COVID-19 could have potential devastating effects on the psychological wellbeing of our patient population. As the summer neared an end, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) (2020) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2020) encouraged schools across the country to allow children to be with their peers in some capacity (even if limited) in the classroom.
AAP Issues Guideline for Managing Young Infants With Fever

MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a new clinical practice guideline issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and published online July 19 in Pediatrics, key action statements are presented for the management of well-appearing infants aged 8 to 60 days with a fever ≥38 degrees Celsius. Robert...
How concerned should we be about the Delta variant?

Now detected in 78 countries, the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is spreading in the United States. In a recent press conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this mutation is currently “the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19.”

