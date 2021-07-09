Cancel
Construction

Tidlow Dam construction in 1936

Lockhaven Express
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large group of men are hard at work constructing Tidlow Dam along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. A truck can be seen dumping concrete for its first pier with several piers constructed in front of it.

