Tidlow Dam construction in 1936

To most anyone who can remember, the dam at the Sheboygan Broughton Marsh has been an unchanging fixture. The structure, built in 1938 was, at the time, the largest wetlands restoration project in the Wisconsin basins of Lakes Michigan and Superior. The waters that fill the 14,000 acre marsh complex are held back by the dam, and 131 square miles drain into the marsh from eastern Fond du Lac and western Sheboygan Counties. Above it is a wetlands filled with cattails, and below it, the Sheboygan River continues its course to Lake Michigan. And while the marsh itself looks like an Idyllic wetland paradise for wildlife, it has a problem that has long been in need of a cure.