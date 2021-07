One piece of the trio of veteran starting pitchers Cleveland's rotation has been missing is scheduled to return soon. Zach Plesac, who has been on the injured list with a fractured thumb — the result of a shirt mishap — since May 26, is slated to pitch Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Plesac has been going through rehab assignments in the minors and isn't yet fully stretched out, but he's close enough to that point to return to a major league mound. Cleveland will then take advantage of the All-Star break to line him up and further lengthen him out.