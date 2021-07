A couple of months ago, I shared an article on how “Hybrid Workforces Must be Equitable for Everyone”. After publication, I received a question about handling time off. How do you handle paid time off (PTO) for remote employees? Those working from home don’t use PTO when sick, even though you can tell they aren’t working, (or at least not very hard), yet the employees who work out of the office must use PTO time when sick. It’s not fair and hard to manage. Looking for ideas of how to make this equitable for all.