WABASH COUNTY – On July 14, join friends and neighbors at the Honeywell Center Plaza for a celebration and a conversation about the future of Wabash County. The Growth Summit is in support of the Imagine One 85 Planning process and will be one part edu-tainment, one part community conversation. With a mix of local entertainment, great food, and important discussions, this gathering will be a unique opportunity for our communities to think deeply – and together – about our future. The plan and the Summit will allow everyone to share their MIGHTY ideas. The event will start at 6pm and is open to anyone who cares about the future of our communities.