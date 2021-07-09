Cyber 101: The Money Event

From covering the basics to learning about both defensive and offensive cybersecurity, we've come a long way during our Cyber 101 series. Now, let's follow the money. In the wake of various high-profile hacks, the past few months have seen a jumble of funding requests from lawmakers, industry groups and even the White House to bolster our cybersecurity defenses. These range from funding for everything from state and local cybersecurity, to the Department of Energy, to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. But are we paying enough attention to how cybersecurity is funded? Are we spending enough to protect ourselves from cyber threats? (Spoiler alert– no) How will this change in the coming years? Join us to discuss how we fund our cybersecurity, and its implications for the future.