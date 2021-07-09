Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cyber 101: The Money Event

By Emily Greco
thefulcrum.us
 12 days ago

From covering the basics to learning about both defensive and offensive cybersecurity, we've come a long way during our Cyber 101 series. Now, let's follow the money. In the wake of various high-profile hacks, the past few months have seen a jumble of funding requests from lawmakers, industry groups and even the White House to bolster our cybersecurity defenses. These range from funding for everything from state and local cybersecurity, to the Department of Energy, to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. But are we paying enough attention to how cybersecurity is funded? Are we spending enough to protect ourselves from cyber threats? (Spoiler alert– no) How will this change in the coming years? Join us to discuss how we fund our cybersecurity, and its implications for the future.

thefulcrum.us

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#R Street Institute#Infrastructure Security#The White House#The Department Of Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
IndustryPost Register

INL testing technology that demonstrates protection power grids from cyberattacks

Researchers from Idaho National Laboratory are developing a technology that can help protect the country from cyberattacks that impact the nation’s electric power grid. The lab announced in a Tuesday news release that INL researchers are working with the New Mexico-based technology consulting firm Visgence to design and demonstrate the technology's effectiveness.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cyber Games Offer Competitive Challenges

With high-profile public and private institutions in the U.S. facing a growing threat from cybercriminals and cyberattacks, there is a growing push to prepare the next generation of potential IT security pros to meet the challenges. Cyber games are one way to help teach the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs)...
Bucks County, PAbuckscountyherald.com

Cyber security integral to Bucks IT business

Data breaches and cyber security threats continue to pose problems for businesses and their customers. Did you know that 60 percent of small companies close within six months of a cyber security attack?. Warrington business owner Daniel Weigner, who founded OverclockedIT two years ago, strives to set up his small...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Congress’ post-holiday cyber agenda

Editor’s Note: Weekly Cybersecurity is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Cybersecurity policy newsletter, Morning Cybersecurity. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Cyber Risks

Ridgewood NJ, many people travel for business or leisure purposes year-round to local destinations or around the globe. As people travel and access public networks, they are exposed to various cyber risks. The NJCCIC reminds users to be aware of the cyber risks associated with traveling and to employ best practices to stay safe while they are away. Users are encouraged to review the recommendations for the security of devices, accounts, networks, vehicles, and international travel.
Technologywaubonsee.edu

Cyber Swan

A hacker attacks every 39 seconds, affecting one in three Americans every year; Companies crumble, identities become stolen, and savings accounts are wiped clean. These are just a few examples of how cybersecurity threats wreck lives. The relevancy of cybersecurity is more important than ever because it is involved in everything we do. But how do we combat these cybersecurity threats and take a proactive approach to cybersecurity? We need to fight cyber with cyber.
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

Cyber insurance costs up by a third

The proliferation of double extortion ransomware attacks and the relative ease of their execution by cyber criminal gang affiliates has led to what may be the largest medium-term rate increase across the entire insurance market as providers of cyber insurance try to keep ahead of spiralling loss costs, according to data from reinsurance brokerage Howden.
Public SafetyWALA-TV FOX10

Hackers demand big money after cyber attacks

Hackers have demanded $70 million after a global cyber attack affects 1,500 businesses worldwide. Many of the companies hit are clients of Kaseya, a company which provides software tools to shops. The company's CEO is ensuring customers they're working together with government agencies to get systems secure again. Initial reports...
Technologyrealcleardefense.com

ODNI’s Critical Role in Cybersecurity

Global interconnectedness through cyberspace is an irreversible and all-encompassing fact of life that presents a multitude of benefits, as well as risks. The degree to which cyberspace and its vulnerabilities have permeated our lives is readily on display at various hacker conferences where white-hat hackers patiently try to gain root access to sample medical devices normally used in hospitals, industry experts discuss the process of remediating cyber vulnerabilities in domestic election infrastructure while other presenters talk about the current market for “zero days,” and experts explain dynamic evolution of the cyber insurance market. As our lives are on a seemingly irreversible glide path to becoming more interconnected, the likelihood of malicious foreign and domestic behavior in cyberspace similarly increases.
IndustryPosted by
Axios

DHS announces new cybersecurity regulations for pipelines

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced new security regulations for pipeline operators in an effort to bolster their defenses against cyberattacks. Why it matters: The latest order comes in response to the ransomware operation against Colonial Pipeline in May, which crippled the United States' fuel supply and set off gas shortages across several states.
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

UW-Stout alum works to protect companies from cyberattacks

Jul. 18—MENOMONIE — Cyberattacks are a near-constant threat to businesses, government agencies, personal data and infrastructure in today's society. The attacks rose by 300% in 2020, when organizations paid more than $350 million to ransomware groups, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Colonial Pipeline in Georgia was the victim...
EconomyForbes

Reduce Your Cyber Risk: How To Ask Your CFO For The Money To Protect Your Organization

Chief financial officer for Proofpoint, Inc. When it comes to reducing cyber risk, CFOs must carefully balance their organizational exposure with total spend. That challenge is readily apparent when assessing security spending and regulatory and compliance environments. As 2020 and 2021 have shown, increased security risks when working remote pose added challenges for chief information security officers (CISOs) and security leads as they advocate for essential expenditures with their CFOs.
Economythefulcrum.us

The intersection of politics and business expands

Nevins is co-publisher of The Fulcrum and co-founder and board chairman of the Bridge Alliance Education Fund. On July 13, CNBC announced its annual "America's Top States for Business" awards given annually since 2007. The competition among states to entice businesses is more competitive than ever as more and more...
Advocacythefulcrum.us

Can business be profitable and socially responsible?

Guest Michelle Cirocco, is the chief social responsibility officer for Televerde, a national sales and marketing company, and she believes that pursuing social good and what's good for the business can be the same thing. In fact, this belief is a critical part of Televerde's business model to "help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential." Michelle's company employs and invests in currently incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women in their marketing business.
Data SecurityInformationWeek

Ways to Cultivate a Cyber-Aware Culture

Cyber attacks are growing exponentially and becoming more sophisticated, so companies need to increase employees' level of cyber-risk awareness. Educating employees about cyber security best practices helps organizations better protect their data and integrity. If protecting your business from cyber threats was as easy as following policies, it would be already solved. Unfortunately, it's not.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.

Comments / 0

Community Policy