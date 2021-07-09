Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rookie reliever hits slam off Scherzer, Pads sting Nats 9-8

By BERNIE WILSON
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgVdI_0arm2SLl00

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Welcome home to Slam Diego, Daniel Camarena.

The rookie reliever hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and his hometown San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 Thursday night on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning.

The Padres matched the biggest comeback in franchise history, helped by Fernando Tatis’ 28th home run and Grisham’s two-out hit.

But it was Camarena’s blow that really jolted the crowd at Petco Park.

Camarena, who went to Cathedral Catholic High, was called up earlier in the day for his second stint with the Padres. He replaced Yu Darvish starting the fourth inning after the All-Star's left hip tightened up, and allowed Trea Turner’s second homer of the game, a two-run drive that gave the Nationals an 8-0 lead.

With the Padres’ bullpen taxed in recent days, manager Jayce Tingler had Camarena bat for himself against the struggling Scherzer with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth. The left-hander golfed a 1-2 fastball deep into the right-field stands to send the fans into a frenzy and pull the Padres to 8-6.

Camarena said he was just trying to put the ball in play, “especially against Max, like that’s hard to do, so I was just trying with everything I had to put a ball in play.”

He was as stunned as everyone else in the ballpark

“Oh my God, I blacked out,” he said. “I hit first base and then all of a sudden I noticed the lights were flashing in the stadium and that’s when it kind of hit, like, Oh my God I just hit a home run. Not only that, a grand slam.”

Camarena had struck out in his only previous big league at-bat during his debut earlier this season. In the minors, he was 5 for 28 (.179) with no extra-base hits and zero RBIs. Triple-A teammate Gosuke Katoh, who's also from San Diego, had given him a bat and batting gloves.

Camarena became the second pitcher in history whose first hit was a grand slam. The first was Bill Duggleby of the Philadelphia Phillies on April 21, 1898.

The 28-year-old Camarena was the first relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since Pittsburgh’s Don Robinson on Sept. 12, 1985, and was the first Padres player, pitcher or position player, to have a grand slam for his first hit. The last player in the majors to do that was San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford on May 27, 2011, at Milwaukee.

“I think more than anything, everybody was in shock,” Grisham said of the slam. “Shock and excitement. We had four runs on the board and we were back in it.”

It was the first home run Scherzer allowed to a pitcher in a 14-year career that includes three Cy Young Awards and seven All-Star selections. It was the fourth time he’s given up a grand slam — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto also hit a slam off him this year.

Tommy Pham started the Padres ninth with a leadoff single against Sam Clay (0-2), advanced on consecutive groundouts and scored when Grisham singled to right.

Tatis, voted to start at shortstop in the All-Star Game, homered and stole a base, making him the youngest player in baseball history to have 20 homers and 20 stolen bases before the break. Tatis has 28 homers and 20 steals. His 28 homers are the most ever by a shortstop before the break.

The Nationals chased Darvish after three innings and gave Scherzer an 8-0 lead after four before the 36-year-old right-hander allowed seven runs in the fourth.

Pham singled to chase Scherzer and Tatis hit a bloop RBI single off Kyle Finnegan to pull within 8-7.

Tatis opened the fourth with a drive into the second deck in left field. With one out, Scherzer hit Manny Machado with a pitch, allowed a single to Grisham and hit Eric Hosmer with a pitch to load the bases. Wil Myers worked a walk to bring in a run before Scherzer struck out Victor Caratini. Camarena then connected.

The Padres have five grand slams this season. Their 12 slams since the start of the 2020 season are the most of any team in baseball. The Padres popularized “Slam Diego” last year when they became the first team in history to have four slams in as many games and five in six games.

“Down 8-0 to Max Scherzer, our ace goes out of the game, we get a grand slam from a pitcher just called up today, probably at the top,” Tingler said. “It’s special and that’s why I’m confident we’re going to do special things, just because of the way we fight. We don’t lay down, we just keep going.”

The Padres tied it at 8 on Pham's two-out double in the sixth.

Turner homered in the first and singled in the third, and scored twice against Darvish.

All-Star Mark Melancon (2-1) pitched the ninth for the win.

Scherzer allowed seven runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, struck out seven and walked one.

Darvish allowed six runs and eight hits in three innings, struck out two and walked none.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday, and recalled RHP Ryne Harper.

Padres: Caratini, the catcher, was hit by a foul ball on the right hand in the fifth inning. He finished the inning but was then replaced by Webster Rivas.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco. The Giants will counter with RHP Logan Webb (4-3, 3.86).

Padres: Haven't named a starter for opener of three-game series against Colorado. It normally would be LHP Blake Snell's turn but Tingler said Snell is still trying to regain strength after a recent bout of food poisoning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Homer
Person
Wil Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Padres#Ap#Cathedral Catholic High#The All Star#The Philadelphia Phillies#The All Star Game#Chase Scherzer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBNew York Post

Rookie reliever’s grand slam leads Padres to comeback win over Nationals

SAN DIEGO — Welcome home to Slam Diego, Daniel Camarena. The rookie reliever hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and his hometown San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 Thursday night on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning. The...
MLBNBC Sports

Padres pitcher's brother went crazy during grand slam off Scherzer

What San Diego Padres rookie reliever Daniel Camarena did on Thursday night was something that not even a movie script could accurately depict. Called up earlier in the day, Camarena stepped to the plate in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. He promptly delivered the first hit of his career -- a grand slam to cut the Nationals lead to 8-6. It was a major moment that helped the Padres rally from an 8-0 deficit to win 9-8.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBBleacher Report

Padres' Daniel Camarena Becomes 1st Reliever to Hit Grand Slam Since 1985

Already regarded as one of the most exciting teams in Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres had a relief pitcher make history Thursday in a surprising way. Daniel Camarena became the first reliever to hit a grand slam in a regular-season game since 36 years when he took three-time National League Cy Young winner Max Scherzer deep in the bottom of the fourth inning.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees potential trade target: Max Scherzer

New York Yankees, Max Scherzer, Johan Santana, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Roy Halladay, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Gerrit Cole. There are great pitchers — Johan Santana arrived onto the scene, absolutely dominated over a short stretch of time, then was claimed by Father Time and Uncle Injury, fading from the league. There are Hall of Fame pitchers — Roy Halladay won a Cy Young in both the AL and NL, anchoring bad Blue Jays teams and excellent Phillies teams before the aging curve took its toll. And then there are unicorns.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
MLBNew Castle News

Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against the Padres

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +113, Padres -130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 7/17/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Scherzer expected to start for Washington against San Diego

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-7, 3.02 ERA, .94 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66 ERA, .88 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -107, Padres -109; over/under is 8...
MLBmasnsports.com

Escobar’s ninth-inning hit caps emotional win for Nats (updated)

At the end of a weekend dominated by tragic events that occurred outside Nationals Park, the energy level inside the ballpark was understandably down. Some of that had to do with circumstances out of the home team’s control, but some of it also had to do with the performance that team had put forth against a Padres club that clearly looked superior throughout the series.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals walk off on San Diego Padres on Alcides Escobar single in 9th, 8-7

Max Scherzer took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning, having given up just three hits to that point, all three in back-to-back-to-back at-bats in the top of the fourth inning, where Manny Machado and Tommy Pham singled and scored on an Eric Hosmer home run. Scherzer held it there until the top of the seventh, when Jurickson Profar tied it up with one swing, and in the eighth, Machado hit a two-run shot off reliever Daniel Hudson to put the visiting Padres up, 6-4.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals drop 6th straight with 10-4 loss to San Diego Padres...

In the middle of the sixth inning last night, a shooting outside the Third Base Gate brought things to a halt, with the gunfire audible inside Nationals Park. Fans, reacting to the sounds, fled the ballpark, or sought cover. Though they eventually realized it was outside, the game was suspended and they picked up where they left off this afternoon.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES AND NATS SPLIT POSTPONED DOUBLEHEADER

Photo: Jurickson Profar tied the game in the seventh inning of game two with a solo homer. Photo via @padres on Twitter. July 18, 2021 (Washington, D.C.) - We don’t think anything can top Friday night’s win, not even for the rest of the season. But if we know our Padres, they keep trying to set records, so they tried again last night. Blake Snell started against ex-Diamondback Patrick Corbin for the Nats.
MLBSFGate

San Diego-Washington Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to right field. Tommy Pham to second. Jake Cronenworth singles to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Tommy Pham scores. Manny Machado out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Trea Turner. Jake Cronenworth to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers walks. Trent Grisham grounds out to second base. Wil Myers out at second.
MLBdarnews.com

LEADING OFF: Pads-Nats resume after shooting outside DC park

The San Diego Padres and Washington will resume their game after it was suspended because of a shooting outside Nationals Park. A look at what's happening around the majors today:. SUSPENSION AFTER SHOOTING. The San Diego Padres and Washington will resume their game after it was suspended because of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy