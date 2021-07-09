Kevin Meredith named Titans girls basketball coach

In recent years, Kevin Meredith has immersed himself in track and field.

Not only has he coached that sport at Frederick High School, but some of his children have excelled in it for the Cadets.

Still, Meredith also had a deep-seated interest in basketball, and now he’ll get a chance to coach that sport again on the high school level.

Meredith has been named Tuscarora’s new girls varsity basketball coach, replacing Charlie Thomas, taking a job at a school that he’s quite familiar with.

Meredith’s first girls basketball coaching job in Frederick County came as the Titans’ junior varsity coach during the late 2000s, and he was an instructional assistant at Tuscarora until leaving in November.

“I was there for almost three years, so I had a really wonderful relationship with the staff,” said Meredith, who is now a pastor at Disciples of Christ Fellowship in Whittier. “And so it’s kind of like going back home, so to speak.”

Meredith’s held other basketball coaching jobs in the county. He was on the Frederick Community College men’s staff when he got hired by Tuscarora, he coached Brunswick’s varsity girls team in 2015-16, he was the freshman girls coach at Thomas Johnson and he was an FCC women’s assistant.

But he recently had devoted most of his time to coaching track and field at Frederick High, and he’ll continue to do so in the spring.

The Meredith name is intertwined with the Cadets’ track and field program. His daughter Hannah was a contributor for Frederick teams that won two state titles, and his daughter Sarah won state titles in discus and shot put in June.

“I’ve kind of put basketball on the back-burner, and since my last student-athlete has graduated this year, I thought to myself, ‘Let me kind of re-engage myself with my passion,’” Kevin Meredith said. “And so I am super excited about the opportunity to coach at Tuscarora.”

Meredith envisioned the Titans playing an uptempo brand of basketball.

“We want hard defense to create easy offense,” he said. “We want to be opportunistic in transition and we want to execute well in the case that we do have to run our half-court sets.”

Meredith planned to let his players make use of their athletic ability.

“It’s really gratifying to be back and to have an opportunity to impact the community by way of teaching the sport and mentoring young ladies and just trying to affect people’s lives for the good using the sport of basketball,” he said.