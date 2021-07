Bucks Take Game 5 at Phoenix; NBA Finals. What an upset for the Suns! Despite having homecourt advantage, Phoenix loses Game 5. As the Phoenix Suns were leading in the series, Milwawkee Bucks came back to gain control. And, their winning secret happens to be Jrue Holiday. Yet, Initially, it seem to be in the Suns’ favor. Especially, after making 10 straight field goals. Of course, it was an amazing feat. Evidently, the Suns are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers during their Game 5 stint in 2020 Finals for the longest streak in NBA Finals.