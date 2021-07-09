Cancel
Trouble Relationship

Report: Kelly Clarkson Asks Court to Declare Her Legally Single Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

By Sterling Whitaker
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Clarkson has filed a formal legal request for a judge to declare her legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock, according to a new report. TMZ reports that the 39-year-old pop superstar, sometimes country singer and television personality's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed a formal request in court on Friday (July 2), asking a judge to put aside ongoing issues including a financial settlement and custody of the couple's two children and grant Clarkson's request for a divorce, leaving the other issues to get resolved at a later date.

