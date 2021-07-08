Universal Cable Productions

WarnerMedia is planning to release at least 10 original films on their streaming service, HBO Max, in the hopes to continuously grow its subscriber base. As the world is [slowly, but surely] going back to a semblance of normalcy, albeit a more contagious variant that’s infecting the unvaccinated, WarnerMedia seems to be looking ahead and revising its strategy for the coming year. After shocking many entertainment outlets (including directors of their own movies, such as Denis Villeneuve, who penned an angry letter considering Dune’s release) when they announced that their entire 2021 slate would be releasing in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar assures that the studio will be moving back to a traditional, but shortened, theatrical exclusive window.