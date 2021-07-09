Cancel
CGS-CIMB retains end-2021 OPR forecast at 1.75%

By Bernama
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (July 9): Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is anticipated to maintain the current overnight policy rate (OPR) of 1.75% until year end after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting yesterday stayed put on the rate, analysts said. CGS-CIMB Securities said the central bank kept the benchmark rate unchanged for...

#Cimb#Cgs#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Bank Negara Malaysia#Bnm#Mpc#Cgs Cimb Securities#Bloomberg#Maybank Ib
