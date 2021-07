When I reviewed the Cairn Adventure 1.0 I wished for a more adventurous and burly specced option. It’s almost like the team at The Rider Firm have listened to what I said – you can now get the Adventure 1.0 in a 700C or 650B option, with the 650B having flared bars and a dropper post. But then this, the Cairn BRAVE, landed on my doorstep. Now, it’s like they’ve listened to what my inner voices whisper during the night when they think no one can hear: it’s adventure spec with added oomph. It’s bigger, it’s more powerful, it’s a monster – but does all that MORE add up to better?