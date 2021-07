(BPT) - First impressions matter, especially when selling your home. The moment a potential buyer pulls up to your house they start to form an opinion. Curb appeal is important to draw buyers in and sell your home for a higher price. If potential buyers see little problems, they’ll assume that larger problems exist. This doesn't mean you need to spend a ton of time or money changing the exterior of your property. It can be as simple as cleaning up, making repairs and creating a welcoming environment.