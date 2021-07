Tommy End, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, took to Instagram today and released a video that hints at a new character. The video features Black in a psychiatric hospital. Two doctors come in to speak with him, one played by former WWE NXT digital employee Josiah Williams, who was released back in May. The other is played by Dale Kaufman. Black, who is wearing an eye patch in the video, says he was injured when he was pushed by “Matthew” into stairs. This appears to be a reference to Buddy Murphy, who was also released on June 2, injuring Black back on the July 27, 2020 RAW. Murphy’s real name is Matthew.