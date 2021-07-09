Jewellers return to the red carpet
There was celebration — and relief — on Tuesday as the red carpet was finally rolled out at the Cannes Film Festival. The ramifications of the cancellation of last year’s festival ran deep, because the global platform could not be used by the film industry to close distribution deals or secure funding for new productions. But nor could Chopard, the festival’s official partner since 1998, use the event to raise its profile, meet VIP clients or sell its annual high jewellery red carpet collection, which was due to debut there.www.ft.com
