As Ford Authority reported last month, the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place on July 8th-11th after receiving special approval from the UK government amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. However, organizers are trimming the number of people allowed to attend the event this year, though it can also be viewed online. And as is usually the case, Ford will have a strong presence at the event, albeit one that focuses heavily on EVs this year as it prepares to go all-electric in Europe by 2030.