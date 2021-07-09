Samsung Galaxy S21 FE storage can still be expanded

This year, the Galaxy Note 21 series will not arrive. It will be replaced by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It will also be followed by the Galaxy S21 FE. Contrary to some reports the smartphone is already cancelled, we’re learning that it’s going to use a new SoC. The device may also arrive in four colors but may launch in limited markets only. It could be delayed because of chip shortage but we are certain the phone already exists.