Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE storage can still be expanded

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the Galaxy Note 21 series will not arrive. It will be replaced by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It will also be followed by the Galaxy S21 FE. Contrary to some reports the smartphone is already cancelled, we’re learning that it’s going to use a new SoC. The device may also arrive in four colors but may launch in limited markets only. It could be delayed because of chip shortage but we are certain the phone already exists.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Fe#The Galaxy Note 21#The Galaxy Z Fold 3#Tenaa#Chinese#Tb#4500mah#Nfc#Wi Fi 6e#Gps#Ip68
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
NFL
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE full specifications leaked through TENAA, launch seems imminent

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy S21 FE flagship. Some reports have claimed that the company has postponed the release of the S21 FE to October due to the ongoing global chip shortage issue. However, it seems that the smartphone may launch earlier than October as it has appeared at China’s TENAA certification site with full specifications and images. Another leak by reputed tipster Evan Blass gives a 360-degree look at the upcoming flagship phone.
Cell PhonesT3.com

Best cheap phones 2021: the best cheap smartphones, ranked

The best cheap phones of 2021 are more powerful than the high-end smartphones of just a few years ago. Smartphone tech moves so quickly that even the cheapest of the best budget phones deliver all the premium features that matter, saving you money in areas that don't matter so much.
NFLSamMobile

Good news for microSD expansion on the Galaxy S21 FE?

After the success of the Galaxy S20 FE, there has been a lot of interest around its successor, the Galaxy S21 FE. Given its Fan Edition status, people are interested to see if Samsung is keeping the microSD card slot or removing it as a part of its wider product strategy. Earlier today, the Galaxy S21 FE’s specifications were revealed, answering some of the important questions and bringing some good news to Galaxy fans.
TechnologySamMobile

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is headed for Samsung’s backyard soon

South Korea may be Samsung’s home base, but the country surprisingly doesn’t get all new devices at the same time as other markets. The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72, for example, have not yet made it to South Korea, nor has the company’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. Well, at least part of that set to change soon: The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is headed to Samsung’s backyard in less than two weeks.
NFLSamMobile

Galaxy S21 FE inches closer to launch, key specs get confirmed

The Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to launch next month alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, its launch was delayed to Q4 2021 due to the shortage of chips and batteries. Now, the smartphone has slowly but surely moved closer to its launch as it has passed through China’s mandatory TENAA certification process.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung May Soon Offer New Colors For The Galaxy S21 Series

It seems like Samsung may soon offer new colors for the Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S21 Ultra launched in the Navy Blue variant recently, though that variant is exclusive to Best Buy in the US. Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy S21 series in new colors soon. According...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on certification site, revealing its specs

Samsung is working on a Fan Edition variant of its flagship Galaxy S21. Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks about the device that have revealed everything from its design to its expected launch date. However, none of the leaks have confirmed any of the Galaxy S21 FE’s specifications. That changes today, as the Galaxy S21 FE has now been spotted on the Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website, and the listing reveals several key details.
NFLAndroid Authority

Apparent Galaxy S21 FE passes through TENAA spilling more details

A phone believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has passed through TENAA. The listing reveals the device’s dimensions, battery capacity, and more. A phone believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE recently passed through the FCC, spilling a few key details in the process. Now, the Chinese variant of the device has seemingly passed through certification agency TENAA, too.
NFLSamMobile

Galaxy S21 FE camera info leaks: Are there any surprises in there?

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be launched sometime in Q4 of this year, but its design and specifications have been leaked already. Now that the Chinese variant of the phone has received the TENAA certification, more details about its specifications, including its cameras, have been revealed. If you...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy S21 FE shines in all new 360-degree renders

Another day, another leak ruining Samsung’s future product launches. Following 360-degree treatment of upcoming Galaxy devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2, it’s now the Galaxy S21 FE’s turn. The 360-degree render of the Galaxy S21 FE has been shared on Twitter by Evleaks and shows us a similar sight as previous leaks.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Galaxy S21 FE leak reveals some specs of Samsung's next value flagship

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE may have passed through China's TENAA certification process. The listing for the device suggests the phone will be a little more compact than last year's Galaxy S20 FE. Additionally, the listing reveals 5G support and a 4,370mAh battery. Samsung's highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE is now...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

You can get a “re-newed” Galaxy S20 for just $250 from Samsung

Whenever you’re looking for a new phone, something you should consider is actually getting a used or renewed device. Being able to save hundreds of dollars on the best Android phones makes you feel like you’re getting a bargain. Plus, there’s the whole “how long before a phone is discounted” question that is raised whenever a new flagship is released.
Cell Phonesguidingtech.com

How to Disable Samsung Free on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Samsung continues to add Google apps alternatives to Galaxy smartphones. As a result, we have many Samsung apps such as Dialer, Samsung Internet, Contacts, Gallery, Samsung Notes, and other apps directly rivaling built-in Google apps. Another addition to the growing list is Samsung Free aiming to replace the default Google Discover experience on Galaxy devices. Not a fan of Samsung's recent add-on? You can easily disable Samsung Free on Samsung Galaxy phones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy