Walter Babineau, age 96, of Rice Lake, WI, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Rice Lake. Walt was born on July 31, 1924 in Minaki, Ontario Canada. He graduated from the Warroad High School in Warroad, MN and then entered the United States Army in 1943 during WWII and was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He was married to Donna Fristad on July 11, 1948 in Kelliher, MN. Walt owned and operated the Kelliher Independent weekly newspaper, sold the business in 1951 and bought the Spring Valley Tribune and later started Valley Litho in Spring Valley, MN and then moved to Rice Lake, WI in 1980.