Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rice Lake, WI

Ingvald “Ink” Bernard Tronstad

APG of Wisconsin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIngvald Tronstad, age 87, of Sarona, WI, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Shell Lake, WI. He was born on January 24, 1934 in Rice Lake, WI to Ludvig and Celia (Larson) Tronstad. Ink graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1952 and then entered the United States Navy in 1955 and was Honorably Discharged in 1957. He was married to Kathleen Oberg on February 20, 1960 in Birchwood, WI. Ink was a truck driver for many years in a concrete block plant. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and cutting wood.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rice Lake, WI
Obituaries
City
Shell Lake, WI
State
Virginia State
City
Birchwood, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Rice Lake, WI
City
Sarona, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ink#Three Sisters#Ingvald#Rice Lake High School#The United States Navy#Sand Point#Appleyard#Home For Funerals#The Funeral Service#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Canada surpasses US vaccination rate as country prepares to reopen its borders

Ottawa (CNN) — Canada notched a significant milestone this weekend, fully vaccinating about 50% of its population and surpassing the US vaccination rate for Covid-19. According to Health Canada, nearly 70% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, putting the country very close to the 75% threshold that public health authorities say is needed to approach herd immunity.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy