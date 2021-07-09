Ingvald “Ink” Bernard Tronstad

Ingvald Tronstad, age 87, of Sarona, WI, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Shell Lake, WI. He was born on January 24, 1934 in Rice Lake, WI to Ludvig and Celia (Larson) Tronstad. Ink graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1952 and then entered the United States Navy in 1955 and was Honorably Discharged in 1957. He was married to Kathleen Oberg on February 20, 1960 in Birchwood, WI. Ink was a truck driver for many years in a concrete block plant. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and cutting wood.